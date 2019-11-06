Why Are American Companies Helping China Build an Artificial Intelligence Authoritarian State?

President Xi Jinping wants China to dominate artificial intelligence by 2030. But all it seems the Middle Kingdom’s new AI entrepreneurs want to talk about ancient history. Take Kai-Fu Lee, for example. The founder of Face++ was born in Taiwan and emigrated to America when he was eleven. After earning a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon in the 1980s, he worked his way up at Apple, Microsoft, and eventually, Google. In his book AI Superpowers, he likens Chinese entrepreneurs to “gladiators” fighting in a new techwar arena, where it’s “kill or be killed.”

Electricity brought America’s early twentieth-century industrial revolution to life. Lee predicts AI will electrify China’s next tech boom. To meet Xi’s goal, Lee says China is raising a well-trained army, but not one clad in breastplates and helmets. No, this new army is made up of businessmen, software developers and engineers who are hungry to make millions for China First. “The only recourse when an opponent strikes a low blow,” writes Lee, “is to launch a more damaging counterattack, one that can take the form of copying products [or] smearing opponents.” Other attacks come from China’s courts, whose cybersecurity laws abet intellectual property hijacking. Unforgiving magistrates will imprison foreign competitors if they don’t submit their designs to a one-sided national security review.

But to see him up close, Lee certainly doesn’t look like a gladiator. In a July interview with 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley, the bespectacled businessman in a finely tailored suit was quite genial, but a bit reserved. The CBS News magazine featured Face+ +’s deep learning technology. In this setup, engineers vacuum tens of thousands of photographs and video clips. AI identifies individuals by age and height. It can get right down to the subtleties, too, like the color of a person’s shirt and pants. Face++ AI wraps itself around a person’s facial expressions and discerns happiness, sadness, or even confusion and distress. But when it came to politics, the discussion took a slight turn. “President Xi has called technology ‘the sharp weapon of the state,’” said Pelley. “What does he mean by that?” Lee likely knew the answer.

You see, Face++ isn’t his first go-around in the arena. In 2009, he left his fledgling China-centric Google.cn under mounting pressure over YouTube footage of security forces beating Tibetan protestors. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cyber soldiers later delivered a crushing attack that led to the search engine’s demise. So, these sorts of political assessments can be quite tricky for an expatriate inventor like Lee. Still, he grimaced uneasily. “I…I’m not an expert in interpreting his thoughts. Don’t know.” Like so many venture capitalists in China today, Lee knows the unwritten rule. For the right price, anyone can enter China’s business arena, but there’s only one rule: stay out of politics. If you leave that to the experts in the Forbidden City, perhaps you too can compete for the ultimate prize.

The Data Mine

For Silicon Valley players like Google, China’s 1.4 billion people represent a veritable goldmine. Xi commands the world’s second-largest economy worth $14 trillion. And, with the U.S.-China tariff tit-for-tat going on, it’s increasingly becoming more protectionist—all about “Made in China, for China.” The combined advertising revenues from China’s top internet giants Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent value China’s data mine at $67 billion. Facebook rakes in as much globally, while Google nets $102 billion a year, according to eMarketer. For Google’s search department back in Mountain View, CA the data mine’s draw was worth the risk. Search is an industry unto itself, and with the right browser, American advertisers for a price can promote their wares, and direct consumers to any product imaginable—from clothing and the latest gadgetry, to streaming media, self-driving cars, real estate and brokerage services. Former CEO Eric Schmidt sought to jump back into the arena despite the Google.cn disaster.

To get to the trove this time, Googlers in 2017 created Dragonfly—a modern, Chrome-like browser up to Western standards, but just porous enough to let state security censors peer inside users’ computers and smartphones. Schmidt even dispatched a team from his AI research lab, DeepMind, to help China harvest data for its other deep learning projects, like Lee’s Face++. It was a winning combination until search returns for “student protest” and “human rights” made censors blush. Google capitulated to Beijing and left its DeepMind office under its control in July. Schmidt’s official version of the Dragonfly story touted the “many benefits” the censor-compliant browser could bring to China. To him, there could never be too much openness because, at least on the surface, he evinced a belief that Google could someday “help change China to be more open.”