Why I Like American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on American Express here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

AXP’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. AXP appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.26x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NYSE:AXP Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that AXP is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.7%. AXP has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NYSE:AXP Historical Dividend Yield December 25th 18 More

For American Express, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

