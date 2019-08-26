Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), there's is a highly-regarded dividend payer with a strong history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on American Financial Group here.

Established dividend payer with proven track record

AFG delivered a bottom-line expansion of 34% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did AFG outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a 2.0% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, AFG is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.1%.

Next Steps:

For American Financial Group, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

