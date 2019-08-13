Why We Like American Shipping Company ASA’s (OB:AMSC) 6.8% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at American Shipping Company ASA (OB:AMSC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for American Shipping:

0.068 = US$50m ÷ (US$783m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, American Shipping has an ROCE of 6.8%.

Does American Shipping Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. American Shipping's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 4.8% average in the Shipping industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, American Shipping's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how American Shipping's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OB:AMSC Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How American Shipping's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

American Shipping has total assets of US$783m and current liabilities of US$44m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 5.6% of its total assets. American Shipping reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.

What We Can Learn From American Shipping's ROCE