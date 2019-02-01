Why Angling Direct plc’s (LON:ANG) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll evaluate Angling Direct plc (LON:ANG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Angling Direct:

0.077 = UK£940k ÷ (UK£18m – UK£8.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

So, Angling Direct has an ROCE of 7.7%.

Does Angling Direct Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Angling Direct’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Angling Direct’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

As we can see, Angling Direct currently has an ROCE of 7.7%, less than the 24% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Angling Direct.

How Angling Direct’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Angling Direct has total assets of UK£18m and current liabilities of UK£8.9m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Angling Direct has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.