Here’s Why Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Declined in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong returns and positive relative performance in the fourth quarter.  In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund highlighted stocks Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is a residential real estate services company. On February 7, 2023, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) stock closed at $8.79 per share. One-month return of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) was 11.83%, and its shares lost 48.57% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) has a market capitalization of $962.329 million.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund made the following comment about Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) – Real Estate brokerage franchisor Anywhere declined this year in the face of broad concerns over the housing market and rising mortgage rates. We were wrong about the severity of the housing market downturn, further compounded at Anywhere by leverage. CEO Ryan Schneider has taken steps within his power to position the company to weather a tough environment. The company now trades at a single-digit multiple of 2023 extremely depressed FCF/share based on 4 million existing home sales and about 2.5x our estimate of long-term FCF/share based on a long-term average number of existing home sales of around 5.5 million units. Anywhere successfully navigated a much more challenging market during the GFC with even higher leverage, so we are confident the company will make it to the other side once again.”

12 States With the Highest Percentage of African American Population
12 States With the Highest Percentage of African American Population

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) at the end of the third quarter, which was 20 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) in another article and shared the list of the best real estate stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest has been ‘very purposeful in tuning for positivity’, avoiding toxicity in content: CEO

    Pinterest CEO Bill Ready speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi.

  • Fitch raises China's growth forecast to 5% for 2023

    Despite the forecast upgrade, the rating agency expected the economic rebound this year to be less vigorous than that in 2021, when the economy posted GDP growth of 8.4%. Fitch was the first major rating agency to upgrade China's 2023 economic growth forecast.

  • Australia blocks coal mine to protect Great Barrier Reef

    It is the first time the government has rejected such a proposal, saying it posed an "unacceptable risk".

  • Sri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says

    Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes to extricate the country from its economic crisis by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday. The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people has been struggling with its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We have now been able to increase the foreign reserves which had fallen to zero up to $500 million."

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the beatdown growth investors had in 2022, many are now looking for reliable businesses with staying power and long-term growth potential. E-commerce stocks provide strong long-term growth prospects, given the secular trends that have supported the rise of industry juggernauts such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) over the past two decades. Rising stars in this space, such as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), have grown in popularity as a way for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to thrive in a post-pandemic environment.

  • Event ticketing reform needs to ensure everything is ‘about the consumers’: Expert

    StubHub Ticket Expert Adam Budelli sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down how the Senate's hearings on Live Nation may lead to reform in the event ticketing industry, while also examining Beyoncé's upcoming tour, Super Bowl LVII ticket prices, and LeBron James' path to the NBA scoring record.

  • Chinese defense minister refused to talk to Austin after balloon downing, Pentagon says

    "Lines between our militaries are particularly important in moments like this," a top spokesperson said.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Delta’s hidden profit center is repairing jet engines

    Delta is doubling down on its TechOps business, opening a brand new jet engine repair facility with partner Pratt & Whitney in Atlanta.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Continues to Burn

    In two weeks Adani Group has lost more than $118 billion in market value, more than half its market capitalization.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]