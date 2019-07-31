Why is A$AP Rocky's trial in Sweden getting so much attention?

ASAP Rocky was arrested in Sweden after a June 30 altercation in Stockholm - AFP

American rapper A$AP Rocky went on trial in Sweden on Tuesday, with an unusual observer in the courtroom – President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs.

Robert O’Brien, a partner in a Los Angeles law firm who has for decades been deeply involved in diplomacy in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he was there at the request of Mr Trump.

“The president asked me to come here and support these American citizens,” he said.

“I’ll be here until they come home.”

Mr O’Brien’s presence is yet another strange element in this strange case, which has become an international rallying call – pitting the United States against an unusual enemy, Sweden.

Mr Trump has said he is “very disappointed” in his Swedish counterpart.

“Treat Americans fairly!” he urged.

Who is A$AP Rocky?

The 30-year-old was born in the New York City district of Harlem to a father from Barbados and an African-American mother.

ASAP Rocky at Coachella in April 2016

His childhood was tough: the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was 12 when his father was sent to prison for drug-related offences; the next year his elder brother was killed in a gun attack. Mayers and his mother slept in homeless shelters in the Bronx.

Mayers began a collective with other Harlem rappers, known as the ASAP Mob.

In 2011 he released his first mix tape, which caught the attention of Sony Music Entertainment – in October of that year he signed a $3 million record deal.

Soon he was on tour with Kendrick Lamar as the opening act for Drake, appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, collaborating with Rihanna, Rod Stewart, Lana del Ray, Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

His eye-catching style and love of flamboyant clothes led to deals with Guess, front row seats at Gucci and Dior shows, and even a song dedicated to former Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons.

ASAP Rocky, front row at Gucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 show, in Milan in February 2017

Why is he on trial?

Mayers is accused of assaulting Mustafa Jafari, a 19-year-old Afghan immigrant, on June 30 while the rapper was in the city to perform at a music festival.

Mayers, along with his co-defendants, Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers, all pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Mayers posted partial footage of the incident on his Instagram page.

In it, Mr Jafari is seen confronting Mayers’ bodyguard, accusing him of having broken his headphones. He repeatedly, in broken English, asks for his headphones back.