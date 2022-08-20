Why Apple AirTags Hold the Secret to Finding Your Lost Luggage

Photo credit: Stefan Vazharov



In a year where flight delays and lost luggage are daily headlines, keeping track of your bags as you travel is more necessary than ever. If the headaches of traveling weren't enough already, add in all the questions running through your head as you arrive at the airport with your luggage, and stress levels continue to skyrocket.

Will the overhead bins fill up before I board, forcing my carry on luggage under the plane? Is my checked luggage going to make my connecting flight in time? Did my bag get on to my rescheduled flight after my original departure was canceled?

If you've ever had the gut-wrenching experience of arriving at your destination with just the clothes on your back, waiting for a suitcase that never comes down the baggage claim, you know the seemingly impossible feat of working with an airline to track down all your stuff.

With the risk of losing valuable possessions at stake, more travelers are turning to Apple AirTags for peace of mind. Apple AirTags allow you to track the location of your bag (or any item) whenever you want. You can even find their precise location in the airport, which is a pretty great hack for knowing exactly when you need to head to baggage claim.

People are loving the trackability so much, they're taking to TikTok to sing the praises of their Apple AirTag when traveling. The detailed location information AirTags provide is useful when you calling the airline to locate a missing bag or if you experience everyone's worst travel nightmare of stolen luggage.



Heading on a trip with multiple pieces of baggage? AirTags also come in packs of four so you can keep track of those pesky items we all somehow manage to lose like keys, wallets and purses.

Unlike some other trackers on the market, Apple AirTags require no monthly subscription and come with a replaceable battery that can last for more than a year. To locate your items, the AirTag pairs with the Find My app on iPhone, iPad and Mac, allowing you to track the whereabouts of your tag at any given time. Don't have an iPhone? No problem. There are plenty of luggage trackers available that are compatible with other devices.

Using Bluetooth, AirTags send out a signal that is picked up with the help of nearby Apple devices anywhere in the world. Using those devices, the tag's location information can be sent to iCloud and alert you on your personal device. This will give you an address of where your item is, or even a hotter/colder indication by distance if the device is in your own home. Don't worry — this is an encrypted process, so no one sees location data for your AirTag but you. Your device may be helping others locate their own lost valuables every day without you even knowing it!

Slip an AirTag in your backpack or attach it to your keys to help keep tabs on the items you use daily. You can even use them to locate keys in the bottom of a cluttered bag thanks to the built-in speaker on the AirTag you can set to audibly ping.

Secure the Apple AirTag to a keyring or clip it to your water bottle with a variety of attachable accessories. To prevent the loss of your AirTag due to luggage theft, slip the tag inside your suitcase instead of clipping it to the outside where it can be more easily removed. Having a tracker on the items you love most will make your next travel experience significantly less stressful.

