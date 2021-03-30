Why April may be the most important month for climate action ever

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Freedman
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The next month is the most important period for U.S. climate action in more than a decade, and possibly ever, longtime advocates and observers tell Axios.

Why it matters: With scientists issuing more urgent warnings that time is running out to curtail the consequences of global warming, the policy choices proposed through the end of April could reverberate for decades to come.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • “This is the moment those of us who work in this space have been waiting for for at least a decade," said Sam Ricketts, a co-founder and senior policy adviser for Evergreen Action.

The big picture: The Biden administration is moving quickly on three fronts to regain international credibility on this issue after the Trump White House pulled the country out of the Paris climate agreement.

  • First, the White House is proposing a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package this week that is aimed at wrapping ambitious climate policy goals into a jobs bill.

  • Second, the administration is trying to transform the country's energy mix through regulations and executive orders, most recently on Monday with the announcement that it would seek to deploy 30 gigawatts worth of offshore electricity generation by 2030. That's higher than even the most aggressive projections from energy analysts.

  • Third, there's the looming deadline for the State Department to formally unveil the country's new emissions targets under the Paris agreement. Known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC, this will signal to other countries how ambitious and serious the U.S. is about tackling climate change.

The intrigue: The details of the draft NDC are closely held among the teams of special climate envoy John Kerry and White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy. But environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers are pushing them be as bold as possible, possibly going as far as a 50 percent emissions cut compared to 2005 levels by 2030.

  • The target that is chosen will send a message to the rest of the world, and possibly spur other nations to be more ambitious in their emissions cuts.

  • The White House is hosting a virtual climate summit on April 22-23 to encourage other countries to make far-reaching emissions reduction plans.

  • “This is going to be seen by the rest of the world as a key test of credibility for the administration," says David Waskow of the World Resources Institute. “There’s no doubt that a strong target will both spur the economy in the U.S. in the right direction and bring some of the credibility the U.S. wants to have internationally.”

What to watch: The NDC will serve as the strongest signal to date that the U.S. is back to take a leadership role in international climate talks, and a lackluster target — particularly for 2030 — would enable other countries, including China, to emit more planet-warming greenhouse gases than they might have otherwise.

Between the lines: According to the U.N., the world is on track for at least 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) of warming by 2100 if countries stick to their current Paris emissions targets. Scientists warn that this could cause catastrophic consequences, such as the accelerated melting of polar ice sheets.

What they're saying:

  • Ricketts said he's hoping to see a clean electricity standard, which could drastically scale up the use of solar, wind and other energy sources, implemented as part of the infrastructure bills.

  • "President Biden is considering all options to get the United States on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," a State Department spokesperson said. They mentioned India as a "priority" country for climate diplomacy, along with China, the world's top emitter.

The other side: Republican lawmakers have already signaled their opposition to an infrastructure package that contains far-reaching climate policy provisions.

  • "We simply cannot afford another Green New Deal disguised as an infrastructure bill," Rep. Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in a statement.

Yes, but: While Biden is about to show his hand, a lot needs to go right for all this to succeed — the jobs bill alone could take months to pass.

  • The razor-thin Democratic majorities in the House and Senate means the administration will have to hold together progressives and moderates, which won't be easy, particularly on how to pay for trillions in new infrastructure spending.

The bottom line: Rarely, if ever, has a moment like this come along with the potential to advance climate goals domestically and internationally at the same time. The administration is sprinting to cobble together a legislative program, regulatory moves and diplomatic steps simultaneously, which will be a delicate balancing act.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's spending plans could mean "a new world," says Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz

    A Nobel Prize-winning economist says he not only endorses President Biden's expected $4 trillion infrastructure spending plan, but expects that it could break the U.S. out of the low-growth, low-inflation environment that has existed for the past 20 years.Why it matters: The combination of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and the expected Build Back Better program, mean the U.S. "may be in a very good position to get back into a more normal economy," Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We've been for the last two decades in an abnormal environment, we've been in a bad equilibrium trap," he said."The inequality means people don’t have demand, a lack of demand means we don’t invest, so we’ve been in a very bad, vicious circle and I'm optimistic that this may break us out into a new period of strong growth, which is more egalitarian."The big picture: U.S. growth has been stuck at around 2% since 2000, averaging 2.1% a year, compared to the country's long-run average of closer to 4%. Economists have argued about whether the growth decline is a result of increasing debt, rising economic inequality, declining investment and other reversible trends or is simply the consequence of an aging population and natural factors.Where it stands: If Biden's infrastructure proposal becomes law, "We’re going to heat up the economy," said Stiglitz, who was awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics."We're going to be investing, spending money on education, child care, a whole variety of expenditures across the spectrum and not just giving money to the very rich but giving money to people who actually spend it."That will create more demand and that should give people more confidence to invest."Don't sleep: That investment should also mean the Fed can pare back its exceptional monetary policy, Stiglitz added, and allow markets to function more normally."Now we're in a new world, and the defining characteristic is that fiscal policy is back." "As we become more secure that we are in the path of recovery, backstops become less important, its easier for them to be phased out, and over time we’ll go back to more normal monetary policy, interest rates will go back to normal."Yes, but: "I caution this by saying that we are in very uncertain territory," the former World Bank chief economist, White House adviser and chairman of the U.N. Commission on Reforms of the International Monetary and Financial System warned."None of us know fully the nature of the scarring of the economy."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. joint chiefs sign rare international statement condemning Myanmar's military following deadly protests

    Military leaders from 12 countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday night condemning the use of force by Myanmar's security forces following the deadliest day of anti-coup protests since the movement began. Security forces reportedly killed 114 people, including children, as the ruling military junta, which seized power from the civilian government on Feb. 1, celebrated Armed Forces Day. The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by Gen. Mark Milley, joined their counterparts from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in signing the brief statement, which urged Myanmar's military to "cease violence and work to continue to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions." Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also tweeted his support for the statement. The recent reports of violence out of Myanmar (Burma) are deeply disturbing. I stand with General Milley, Admiral Davidson, and other military leaders around the world in condemning this violence. https://t.co/MpmgYbXZX0 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 28, 2021 Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the United Nation's special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, called for "robust coordinated action" from the international community. "Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them," he said, per CNN. "The people of Myanmar need the world's support." On Sunday, security forces again opened fire, this time at a crowd that had gathered for a funeral for one of Saturday's victims. There have been no reports of casualties. Read more at Reuters and CNN. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.NYPD releases shocking video of man brutally attacking elderly Asian woman as security guards watch

  • UN: Increase in child migrants through dangerous Darien Gap

    The number of child migrants passing through the perilous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has risen dramatically, the U.N. child welfare agency said Monday. While underage migrants made up only about 2% of those using the jungle corridor in 2017, in 2020 children comprised 25% of the migrants making the hard trek on foot, UNICEF's report said. “I have seen women coming out of the jungle with babies in their arms after walking for more than seven days without water, food or any type of protection,” said Jean Gough, the UNICEF regional director who made a two-day trip to the zone.

  • World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

    More than 20 heads of government and global agencies on Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution. “We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday.

  • Myrtle Beach businesses can’t find enough workers to fill — or even apply for — jobs

    “We don’t know what we’re going to do,” one restaurant owner says.

  • Video: Temperatures to drop considerably as winds die down

    After some areas of Massachusetts reported peak wind gusts of more than 55 mph, most inland areas will drop below freezing.

  • Amazon is still supporting - and collecting commissions from - Alex Jones' storefront, even after Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify banned far-right radio host

    Amazon supports Jones' store, which sells supplements that purport to help with sleep, help digestion, and "create superior male vitality in men."

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • Flyers hope practice pulls G Hart out of season-long funk

    Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault wants Carter Hart to devote his full focus on practicing rather than playing, in hopes of pulling the starting goalie out of a season-long funk. Vigneault ruled out Hart for the Flyers’ two-game series at Buffalo opening Monday night, saying the plan is for the goalie to spend at least the next three days working exclusively on his game both during and after practice. The process began Sunday in Philadelphia and continued during the team’s brief pregame skate in Buffalo on Monday.

  • Westbrook records 16th triple-double, Wizards beat Pacers

    Russell Westbrook had 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 16th triple-double, helping the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Westbrook also claimed the franchise career triple-double record in just his 38th game with the Wizards, this one coming while teammate and NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal sat out with a bruised hip. Darrell Walker had 15 triple-doubles in 283 games for Washington between 1987-1991.

  • Valanciunas has season-best 30 points, Griz beat Rockets

    Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 30 points, including eight down the stretch, to help the Memphis Grizzlies outlast the Houston Rockets 120-110 on Monday night. It was a much different game than Houston’s last meeting with Memphis, when the Grizzlies routed the Rockets 133-84, but the outcome was the same. Houston led by as many as 12 points in this one and was up by a point entering the fourth.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Virtual Town Halls Change How Politicians Sell The Stimulus

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe summer of 2009 was not a good one for Democrats.They had just passed the Affordable Care Act, the party’s most ambitious bill in a generation, and while congressional Democrats were ecstatic, the voters were indignant.When Democrats returned to their districts in August to hold town halls, lawmakers were greeted with white-hot rage and widespread opposition to a health-care bill that Republicans had already branded as toxic. Dozens of those Democrats who were accosted that August would go on to lose their jobs in the “shellacking,” as then-President Barack Obama called it, of 2010.Those memories still sting now, a decade later. But as Democrats sell their most sweeping legislation since the ACA—a $1.9 trillion bill to counter the COVID crisis that will have impacts that outlast the pandemic—history is not repeating itself.In town halls hosted by members of Congress last week, Democrats were not accosted. No personal threats were levied. In fact, Democrats hardly got any critical questions about the stimulus.Instead, they were treated like glorified customer service representatives for a dramatic expansion in the American social safety net. The most common questions were these: When will I receive my stimulus check? Am I going to get vaccinated any quicker? When will I get my child tax credits?The absence of vitriol at town halls is partially due to some constraints of the pandemic era. Rep. Tom Perriello, a Virginia Democrat who withstood some brutal town halls after the passage of the 2009 stimulus bill and the ACA, specifically pointed to the different venues. During COVID, members have largely held telephone or virtual town halls, cutting the chances for heated in-person confrontations.But there’s another key point. “It also helps to have a bill that is incredibly popular,” Perriello said, “that people can feel and see the impact.”Indeed, polls show the bill is broadly popular with the public. A March 17 poll from POLITICO/Morning Consult found 72 percent of voters approve of it. And unlike the ACA, whose benefits took years to kick in, direct checks of $1,400 or more landed in millions of Americans’ bank accounts less than a week after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.Only one lawmaker in six town halls observed by The Daily Beast was asked a confrontational question about the legislation—and it was a Republican being challenged for not supporting it.“There wasn’t a single Republican that supported the bailout for the pandemic,” said a constituent of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-WA) during a telephone town hall. “So that’s super -frustrating to hear.”Republicans, who have openly acknowledged their difficulty in messaging against the package, have sought to change the subject entirely. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that voters care more about the “crisis at the border” and claimed that immigration issues deflect attention away from the nearly $2 trillion bill.The GOP’s inability to negatively define the COVID legislation was clear during these town halls, none of which took place in a particularly partisan district. Awkwardly, Republican lawmakers found themselves helping their constituents navigate the programs of a bill they themselves did not support. At her Thursday event, Herrera Beutler—who voted against the package and said it was a “failing” on Biden’s part not to work with Republicans on it—took a call from a disabled Vietnam War veteran who was facing eviction and desperately needed his $1,400 stimulus check, which he hadn’t yet received. “Who’s going to have accountability for this?” the man asked.His Republican representative had little choice but to give the answer she did. “Let me see if I can do something about that,” Herrera Beutler told him. “See if we can’t help you run down some of these challenges.”In a Wednesday tele-town hall, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) leaned on the GOP branding that has failed to break through—that the COVID relief plan is a liberal wishlist disguised as a COVID relief plan.“It’s an awful lot of money to add to the debt,” said Garcia, who represents a southern California district that Biden carried by 10 points. “We now have three-quarters of a trillion dollars left over from previous COVID packages that already had been approved.”But then Garcia attempted to take credit for the legislation’s most popular plank. He claimed he was one of just a few Republicans who supported a $2,000 total, arguing the initial payment of $600 was a “slap in the face.” His constituents were left to themselves to appreciate the upshot of the fact that Garcia did not vote for the vehicle that actually sent those checks out.For the Democrats, these town halls were largely a victory lap intended to solidify support for a bill that, though passed on party lines, they believe is an unequivocal political winner.“Help is on the way,” declared Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) at a Monday event.“There are so many helpful provisions,” said Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), one of seven total Trump-district Democrats, “if I ran through the whole bill, we’d be here all night.”The Democrats tended to open by emphasizing three core elements of the COVID bill: the billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, the stimulus checks, and the expansion of the child tax credit. Popular topics, too, were funds for school reopening, state and local governments, and a proposal to make up to $10,000 unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax-free.Nearly all constituent questions centered on how and when they might access benefits under the legislation, or benefits that have been in place since the pandemic began last year. There were even questions already over the fate of some just-passed programs: one constituent asked Stevens about the new child benefit, which is set to expire in a year. “Are you going to continue that?” this person asked. “Or is that going to be a one-time shot?”Stevens affirmed her support for making the benefit permanent out of a need to “support the kiddos.”Congressional offices insist they do not screen out confrontational callers in tele-town halls, and strive to achieve a balance of issues, as well as a mix of positive and critical comments. Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), for one, was pressed about what he was doing to counter plans to slash service at the U.S. Postal Service. Another man asked him about two nearby Republicans, “Devin Nunes and Paul McCartney”—seemingly a reference to the House GOP leader from Bakersfield, rather than one of the key members of The Beatles—and challenged the Democrat about them.“What are you doing to get rid of these assholes?” the constituent asked. Harder politely brushed off the question.Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), a progressive who represents a historically Republican district in California’s Orange County, nodded to criticisms of the bill during her opening remarks at a Wednesday town hall. Acknowledging that there was “a lot of talk” about the price tag of the bill, Porter said “it’s a big-dollar figure because we had a big problem in this country.”“The goal of the American Rescue Plan is to provide that relief,” she said. “The bill is not perfect, but it has many things in it that are already improving people’s lives.”Despite garnering some criticism for her vote against the COVID bill, Herrera Beutler’s constituents generally praised her work. One man noted her vote to impeach Trump, and her subsequent willingness to testify to the ex-president’s apparent indifference to the violence unfolding on Jan. 6. “I appreciate you having the backbone to stand up after the insurrection when so many of your colleagues didn't have any backbone,” a man named Doug said. “It made me think of you in an entirely different way.”The GOP push to refocus national attention to immigration, by spotlighting a surge of migrants on the southern border, did not seem to break through during Democrats’ events—though Harder, who represents central California, was asked if vaccines would be going to undocumented immigrants.Still, Republicans like Cramer remain confident that the public will not only focus on other issues but also gradually believe that the bill was misguided. “Oftentimes in a bill this massive, this complex, with this much stuff in it, people always like the goodies upfront, but when the goodies run out, then they start paying the price and they start wondering, you know, what's going on,” said Cramer. “We have never viewed this as a short term marketing war, but rather a long, long game of education and awareness.”But Democrats feel totally differently. Perriello, who later attributed his 2010 defeat to his support for the ACA, said Democrats are learning and doing better at messaging their economic legislation than they did in 2009 and 2010. A key mistake from that era, he said, was the reluctance of President Obama and his aides to embrace big-spending but popular ideas.“One of the moments I already knew we were losing the health care fight was when people said, ‘why are you focusing on this first instead of the economy?’” Perriello recalled. “Uh, did you not see that thing we did? We did such a poor job communicating the impacts of the stimulus.”Perriello said the only thing people really knew about Obamacare was the price tag. “This time,” he said, “people are hearing the price tag, and are hearing, ‘I’m going to get these checks.’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • George Floyd's family knelt outside of courthouse for 8 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of Derek Chauvin's trial

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Rev. Al Sharpton joined the Floyd family as they knelt outside for nearly nine minutes before the trial on Monday.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • George Floyd death: How long will Derek Chauvin trial last?

    A US police officer is accused of killing a black man last year. Here's why the world is watching.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Dan Rodimer ran for Congress in Nevada as a suburban family man and lost. Now he's running in Texas as a gritty cowboy. Critics say it's a bunch of bull.

    "Texas shouldn't import its congressmen. Big Dan is all hat, no cattle," Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said.