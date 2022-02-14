Here’s Why Arch Capital Became Bullish in Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the first 11 months of the partnership, the fund was able to deliver a 3.53% return, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index, its core benchmark, which returned 30.02% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Arch Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and discussed its stance on the firm. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a New York, New York-based video game company with an $18.4 billion market capitalization. TTWO delivered a -9.83% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.63%. The stock closed at $160.25 per share on January 31, 2022.

Here is what Arch Capital has to say about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Take-Two Interactive is an American video game publisher of franchises like Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Red Dead Redemption (RDR), and NBA 2K. It is currently one of the larger positions in the fund at an 8.3% allocation.

We are bullish on Take-Two because we believe the company has competitive advantages that will keep its franchises relevant for many years. First, its games have distinct network effects that keep it insulated from competitors. Multiplayer online games are only fun if others are also playing them, creating a winner-take-all effect that has specifically benefited GTA and NBA 2K over the last decade.

On top of network effects, Take-Two has decades of developmental expertise and over 5,000 developers across its divisions, giving it semi-strong economies of scale that insulate it from most competitors. Yes, large competitors like Microsoft or any mega-cap company could invest the dollars to get to this developer count, but it is impossible for a smaller studio to make games as immersive and at as quick of a pace as Take-Two does for its customers. They just don't have the scale..." (Click here to see the full text)

Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TTWO was in 53 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 55 funds in the previous quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) delivered a -12.88% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on TTWO in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Qualtrics International (XM) A Great Investment Pick?

    VGI Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (CY21), VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) generated a net return of -2.5%. VG1’s post-tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share stood at $2.34 as of […]

  • Is Match Group (MTCH) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the first 11 months of the partnership, the fund was able to deliver a 3.53% return, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index, its core benchmark, which returned 30.02% for the […]

  • How Much Of Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Incitec Pivot Limited ( ASX:IPL ) have power over the company. Institutions often own...

  • Whiplashed Treasury Holders Eye Long Bonds for Next Fed Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Strong market shocks are usually followed by tremors -- and the ones that rattled the Treasury market over the past week will likely be no exception. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBond

  • Would You Dare Invest in Logitech (LOGI)?

    VGI Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (CY21), VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) generated a net return of -2.5%. VG1’s post-tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share stood at $2.34 as of […]

  • Should You Consider Investing in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)?

    VGI Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (CY21), VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) generated a net return of -2.5%. VG1’s post-tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share stood at $2.34 as of […]

  • Greenlight Expects Brighthouse (BHF) to ‘Retire Another Double-Digit Percentage of the float in 2022’

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]

  • Here’s Why VGI Partners Sold its Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS) Stake

    VGI Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (CY21), VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) generated a net return of -2.5%. VG1’s post-tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share stood at $2.34 as of […]

  • Is it a Great Time to Consider Buying Green Brick Partners (BRBK) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]

  • BOJ Intervention May Encourage New Corporate Bond Issuance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s intervention on Monday to put a lid on surging sovereign bond yields may encourage Japanese companies to sell more debt by bringing some certainty to market borrowing rates. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-

  • Fort Myers police officers accused of using excessive force on Lehigh Acres man free of all charges

    The federal hearing involving FMPD officers James Barlow and Chris Robles came to a close Thursday after the jury found the officers free of all charges.

  • Asian markets fall, oil prices rise on Ukraine invasion fears

    Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • At Winter Olympics, virus fight waged with worker sacrifices

    More than 50,000 Chinese workers have been hermetically sealed inside the Great Wall-like ring-fence of virus prevention measures that China has erected around the Games. (Feb. 14)

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.