Why aren’t we betting on biogas?

Allison Robicelli
·3 min read
A biogas plant in Germany with a field of purple flowers in foreground
A biogas plant in Germany with a field of purple flowers in foreground

It’s been such a crazy month for news that it’s hard to keep up with whatever developments each day brings. Breakfast came back to Taco Bell. Some dude shoved beans in his peen. With our brains perpetually addled by a noxious non-stop news cycle, it’s easy to forget that it was barely two weeks ago that the U.N. announced the planet is literally dying.

I know it’s hard to remember stories like that when the Girl Scouts announce a new cookie or a Dunkin’-lovin’ duck gets TikTok famous, but please, let’s try to focus on what’s important. If we can’t rein in climate change, there will be no ducks left to run on Dunkin’. So let’s take a moment to learn about another tool in the ol’ eco-arsenal that could help us save the planet: biogas.

Read more

Biogas is a fossil fuel alternative that provides cheap, clean energy by harnessing the power of... food waste. When organic materials are broken down by bacteria in in an oxygen-free environment—a process known as anaerobic digestion—it produces chemical compounds that can be used to generate heat and electricity.

How it works: organic material like food waste, lawn clippings, and dead leaves are fed into a system called an anaerobic digester, where billions of hungry bacteria gobble it up, turning it into—in technical terms—pee, poop, and farts. The resulting pee and poop are called digestate, which is often used as a natural fertilizer. The farts, or biogas, are about 50-70% methane and 30-40% carbon dioxide, with trace amounts of other gases and water vapor. Once the biogas is captured it can be used as-is as a fuel source, or it can be turned into biomethane, which can be pumped into natural gas pipelines.

Biogas may sound like a revolutionary natural solution to a modern man-made problem, but it’s not new: there’s evidence that biogas was trapped and burned to heat water in Assyria in the 10th century B.C., and in 16th-century Persia. So why are we not already biogassing it up all over the place? In an article for The Conversation, Dr. Ananya Mukherjee of the University of Surrey says one of the biggest obstacles to wide-scale adoption is “prejudice arising from poor public understanding.”

“People we spoke to [about biogas] were concerned that local digesters would produce a nasty smell, or that their industrial appearance would blight the landscape,” wrote Mukherjee. “In fact, many digesters are fairly small, and would only produce smells if the system broke down.”

Once people finally let the benefits of biogas into their hearts and minds, there’s another major stumbling block to get over: the price. Mukherjee writes that, depending on the size, digesters can cost between £12,000 and £158,000. (apx. $14,100-$21,700), and without government assistance or incentives, it’s unlikely that communities will be able to make the switch to making their own clean, green energy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Group of climate scientists and mothers launches $4 million ad campaign

    Science Moms, a nonpartisan group of climate scientists and mothers, is launching a $4 million digital ad campaign targeting suburban moms in several key swing states.Why it matters: The three ads, which focus on how this summer's extreme weather events are affecting families around the country, will target suburban moms in metro areas that proved pivotal in the 2020 election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.These include parts of Arizona, Colorado, Geor

  • Afghanistan war veteran and ex-CIA analyst accuses Biden of 'gaslighting the country' over disorderly evacuation effort

    Matt Zeller also criticized the Trump administration for shutting down the SIV program and said there's "blame to go around," according to MSNBC.

  • Climate change made deadly German floods up to 9 times more likely, study finds

    "More rainfall can now fall than it could have 100 or 150 years ago, so we do now see the link with climate change," said one climate researcher.

  • Mineworx Likely to be First CleanTech Solution to Recover Diesel Catalytic Converters

    Image provided by http://times-herald.com/ Americans own over 276 million vehicles. Since 1977, cars and trucks sold in the U.S. needed to have catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is one of the most important components of a vehicle. The device controls harmful emissions by breaking down toxic gases and converts them into carbon dioxide and water vapor before being emitted into the atmosphere. Catalytic converters have an intrinsic value as they contain between 3 to 7 grams of platinum a

  • 'Maybe they helped him': Swimmer surrounded by dolphins rescued two miles out at sea

    The swimmer had been in the water for 12 hours when he was rescued off the coast of Co Kerry, Ireland.

  • Boise High students wanted to take climate change class. This Hollywood icon will pay

    “To have someone that big … paying for this small group of students to go to a state university is amazing.”

  • Climate change: Deadly floods 20% more likely

    Climate change has made deadly floods in Western Europe like these at least 20% more likely to happen, according to a study.The July rainfall triggered flooding that swept away houses and power lines, and left more than 200 people dead, mostly in Germany. Dozens died in Belgium and thousands were also forced to flee their homes in the Netherlands. Scientists say the downpour was likely made heavier by climate change.A day of rainfall can now be up to 19% more intense in the region than it would have been, had global atmospheric temperatures not risen by 2.16 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial temperatures.The study was conducted by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) scientific consortium.Climate scientist Friederike Otto is the group's co-leader. "What used to be a one in 100 year event that you might have used as a benchmark to prepare your systems has changed and is now more intense. // The most important lesson is really: extreme weather is deadly and we need to educate ourselves to take warning seriously."The 39 WWA scientists conducted their analysis over a wider area spanning parts of France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland. They used local weather records and computer simulations to compare the July flooding event with what might have been expected in a world unaffected by climate change.Because warmer air holds more moisture, summer downpours in this region are now 3-19% heavier than they would be without global warming, the scientists found.And the event itself was anywhere from 1.2 to 9 times -- or 20% to 800% -- more likely to have occurred.With extreme weather events dominating news headlines in recent years, scientists have been under increasing pressure to determine exactly how much climate change is to blame.During the last year alone, researchers found that U.S. drought, a deadly Canadian heat wave and wildfires across the Siberian Arctic have been worsened by a warming atmosphere.Climate scientist Ralf Toumi is from the Grantham Institute, Imperial College London."The fact that people are losing their lives in one of the richest countries in the world is truly shocking. And I think what it tells you, or tells me, is actually nowhere is safe. So if we know that there's more extreme rainfall that can happen anywhere, any time, and we sort of thought to ourselves, well, you know, Germany is going to be in good shape. If Germany is not in good shape, who's going to be in good shape? And they clearly weren't, they were caught out. So I think... you know... nowhere is really safe."

  • Perseverance Captures Incredible Clip of Lumpy Martian Moon

    NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has captured an incredible image Deimos, a moon that's only 7.8 miles wide, that makes it look like a potato. The post Perseverance Captures Incredible Clip of Lumpy Martian Moon appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Biden’s agenda facing test this week as Pelosi, moderate Democrats in standoff

    The House is back in Washington, D.C., on Monday, returning from an August break earlier than originally planned in order to consider measures already passed by the Democratic-run Senate and touted by President Joe Biden. The Senate voted 69-30 in favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Aug. 10, and it then had a procedural vote a day later for a $3.5 trillion package targeting social spending, climate change and other Democratic priorities that was approved 50-49, along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, plans a procedural vote on Monday that would set up future passage of both measures, as she works to corral nine moderate Democratic representatives who want the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to get approved before the larger package.

  • Dawn of the electric vehicle age? One car shopper’s experience.

    For all the talk of electric vehicles, a true shift in the market – and among consumers – remains elusive. What needs to change to make that happen?

  • I wasted $40 on a couple of nearly unusable gas cans: Here's how to find a good one

    Why are so many gasoline cans so hard to use? More important, how do you pick a can that won’t turn you into a walking wick?

  • Boater drowns in North Idaho lake after friends try to toss him life jackets, cops say

    The man couldn’t reach any life jackets and vanished under the water, officials said.

  • Don't touch!: Why you can't help baby sea turtles on Florida beaches

    Every spring and summer, sea turtles begin crawling onto our beaches and finding nice, safe spots to lay their eggs.Thousands of those eggs, up and down the west coast of Florida, are now starting to hatch.Here’s the deal, though: They don’t need your help. As cute as these babies are, they are protected, and they need the experience of crawling from their nests to the water in order to orient themselves to the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.So s

  • Watch: Curious ‘sea alien’ tries to communicate with diver

    An ecotourism operator in Mexico said he seemed to gaze into the eyes of a “sea alien” during a recent close encounter with a false killer whale.

  • Port Of Oakland Tests Drayage With Class 8 Peterbilt Electric Trucks

    Ten Class 8 Peterbilt Model 579EVs running drayage in the Port of Oakland illustrate two facts of heavy-duty electrification: Class 8 Battery-electric trucks are for real. They only work where infrastructure is in place to charge them. Shippers Transport Express (STE) has both working for it in a three-month demonstration. "With the recent completion of the charging infrastructure at the Port of Oakland, right now is the perfect time to put our 10 Peterbilt Model 579EVs into service and demonstr

  • Drought worsens in Southern California, with Ventura County in worst category

    Northwest L.A. County, Ventura County, parts of San Bernardino County and others fall into a federal report's highest range — 'exceptional drought.'

  • Hurricane center watching two Atlantic disturbances with a third forming in Caribbean

    A few days into the beginning of peak hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic, all with moderate chances of developing this week.

  • India installs its first 'smog tower' - a giant purifier made out of 40 fans that filters out deadly pollution in New Delhi

    Air quality is a major problem in New Delhi, and the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a "gas chamber" in 2019 due to the overwhelming pollution there.

  • Eruption of underwater volcano creates new island off Japan coast

    The new island, resulting from an eruption from the undersea Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, is located about 1,200 kilometres south of Tokyo, near Iwo Jima.