Why aren’t Florida kids in school? | Editorial

Absent school kids. What’s the future hold for children who think attending school is optional? Not hard to guess. That’s why educators, lawmakers and especially parents must confront the growing problem as students across Tampa Bay and Florida — and the nation — are missing school at alarming rates. About 31% of Florida students were chronically absent last school year — up from 20% in 2018, according to the state Department of Education, the Tampa Bay Times reported this week. That figure includes children who missed at least 10% of their classes. And while absences have started to dip slightly, this problem is serious and not easily solved. The pandemic, of course, had an impact; some students never returned, at least not regularly, as society embraced a remote-work culture that upended traditional routines across many aspects of their lives. Some students and their families simply don’t see the need to show up every day. These students fall behind academically while disrupting their social connections, making it harder to attract them back to succeed in the classroom. School districts are expanding outreach and counseling and doing what they can. But at its core, this is a parental responsibility, and adults are doing their children no favors by treating attendance as an elective.

Dozier victims fund. No amount of money can compensate the survivors for the pain Florida inflicted upon them at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. Opened in Marianna in 1900, the so-called reform school for wayward children was little more than a state-run torture prison. But after years of trying, state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, is poised to pass legislation that would create a compensation fund for the Dozier victims. HB 21 and its Senate companion, SB 24, which could win final approval next week, task the Department of Legal Affairs with reviewing applications for compensation. Victims would have to submit reasonable proof they attended the school between 1940 and 1975, and attest they were a victim of mental, physical or sexual abuse. Family members of victims who have since died cannot collect, and the exact amount the state would set aside remains under consideration. This is a narrowly tailored response to one of Florida’s most hideous chapters. After touring the facility in 1968, then-Gov. Claude Kirk called Dozier “a training ground for a life of crime,” adding: “If one of your kids were kept in such circumstances, you’d be up there with rifles.” It’s too late for that, but it’s not too late for Florida to extend a belated gesture of contrition.

Elie Wiesel’s local influence. The upsurge of antisemitism and rise in hate speech globally has made this a particularly ugly time. But an announcement this week could put Tampa Bay at the forefront of changing minds, at least here in the United States. The Florida Holocaust Museum and the University of South Florida will soon become permanent homes for the collections of Elie Wiesel, the Nobel Prize-winning Holocaust survivor, professor and writer who for years was a visiting professor at Eckerd College. The museum will re-create Wiesel’s office, including photos, artwork and other documents, while other papers will be housed at the USF St. Petersburg library, forming the heart of a new Elie Wiesel Center for Humanitarian Ethics. Wiesel, who died at 87 in 2016, authored several books, including “Night,” a memoir based on his ordeal as a teen at the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps during World War II. He was a powerful voice for human dignity and hope, and this center could carry on Wiesel’s legacy of confronting crimes against humanity and Holocaust deniers who engage in revisionist history. This is an honored step for Tampa Bay that will enrich the region culturally while providing a vehicle for continuing Wiesel’s moral leadership worldwide.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Editor of Editorials Graham Brink, Sherri Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst and Chairman and CEO Conan Gallaty. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news.