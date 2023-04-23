Why aren’t pizza boxes recyclable? CCRRA answers that and more about paper recycling

Most types of paper can be recycled in Centre County. It is easy to recycle paper so it does not end up in the landfill. Below is a list of our most frequently asked paper recycling questions.

Q: How should mixed paper be prepared for curbside recycling collection?

A: All mixed paper (newspaper, magazines, catalogs, office paper, mail, shredded paper, paperboard, pressboard, etc.), must be bagged or bundled together and placed in your curbside recycling bin. Paper and plastic grocery bags work great for bagging paper.

Q: Why must paper be bagged or bundled?

A: It is safer and more efficient for the drivers to toss bags into the curbside trucks. Loose paper blows out of the bins and trucks on windy days. In addition, if paper is bagged, it has less of a chance to get wet in a rain or snowstorm.

Q: Can I recycle corrugated cardboard at the curb?

A: Yes. Corrugated cardboard must be flattened and placed in, next to or under the curbside recycling bin. Do not place flattened corrugated cardboard boxes in a larger box. Only boxes that are flattened will be collected. If a driver sees a large cardboard box that is full of other boxes and not broken down and flattened, it is likely the driver will not take the cardboard.

Q: Why aren’t pizza boxes recyclable?

A: Pizza boxes can be contaminated with food residue that causes problems in the recycling process. However, if the top (or bottom) of a pizza box is clean, tear off the clean section and recycle it along with other corrugated cardboard.

Q: Can I recycle shredded paper?

A: Most definitely. Please make sure to contain shredded paper in a plastic or paper bag.

Q: Are staples, sticky notes, envelopes with windows, etc. safe to recycle?

A: Yes. Paper with staples may be placed in the recycling bin. The staples will be removed during the recycling process. Envelopes with windows may also be recycled as well as paper with adhesive, like sticky notes.

Q: Are books recyclable?

A: Paperback books may be recycled with mixed paper. If you have a hardcover book, please remove and throw the covers in the trash and then place the remainder of the book with your mixed paper.

Q: I don’t have curbside recycling, how can I recycle my paper and corrugated cardboard?

A: There are over 100 recycling drop-off containers in Centre County. Our recycling drop-off locations are open 24/7 for anyone who would like to use them to drop off their recycling. A list of all drop off locations as well as what items are accepted at each location can be found at www.centrecountyrecycles.org.

I hope this helps to better understand mixed paper and corrugated cardboard recycling in Centre County. If I did not cover a question you have about paper recycling, feel free to call our office at 814-238-7005, or send an email to aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.

Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.