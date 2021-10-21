Why the Arizona Cardinals should be ‘America’s Team’ this year

Bravo

There's no doubt about it: Raquel Leviss' engagement ring from James Kennedy is a real stunner. There is some confusion, however, around the ring's provenance. And while James had claimed that he got the ring at Tiffany & Co., and even presented it to Raquel in a Tiffany-blue box ... the ring, well, wasn't actually from Tiffany's. But, the couple offered some — ahem — clarity on the issue when they appeared on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on October 19. During Raquel and James' appeara