Why the Arizona Cardinals should be ‘America’s Team’ this year
They’re the only undefeated team left in the NFL. With a flashy head coach, QB and plenty of star power, Andy Nesbitt believes the Cardinals should be ‘America’s Team’ this year.
They’re the only undefeated team left in the NFL. With a flashy head coach, QB and plenty of star power, Andy Nesbitt believes the Cardinals should be ‘America’s Team’ this year.
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio won a total of 38 games and lost to current champion Jonathan Fisher. The computer science Ph.D. student shared a personal update about life after being on the trivia show.
'The Voice' fans had a lot to say about season 30 coach Ariana Grande using her steal on Manny Keith of Team Blake (Shelton).
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
There's no doubt about it: Raquel Leviss' engagement ring from James Kennedy is a real stunner. There is some confusion, however, around the ring's provenance. And while James had claimed that he got the ring at Tiffany & Co., and even presented it to Raquel in a Tiffany-blue box ... the ring, well, wasn't actually from Tiffany's. But, the couple offered some — ahem — clarity on the issue when they appeared on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on October 19. During Raquel and James' appeara
The winner in one of the most viral videos of 2020 makes her Bellator debut Saturday.
“I’ve been places that nobody will ever get to go again. It’s neat to be able to do that and to document it and bring back video and photos of these places.”
Hardly a surprise...
A Texas fly fisherman recently prevailed in a marathon battle with a potential world-record blue catfish.
Matt Nagy said he would talk to his starting cornerback about his public displeasure.
Three teams control their own Big Ten West destiny with six weeks remaining
Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, has spent the fall visiting college football's best programs. Here are top contenders for the prized recruit.
You have to see this reaction from Bears-Packers ref Brad Rogers to believe it.
Denver vs Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24
The AAC has accepted membership applications from Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.
Julian Edelman is not taking the news well.
Deshaun Watson news: 3 takeaways from the report that the Philadelphia Eagles are among teams that have had recent discussions with the Houston Texans
"That was a little stupid," [SPOILER] says with a laugh about sacrificing his own game for someone else.
Jennifer Eakins gives five fantasy starters who could underperform in Week 7. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)
What would it take?
GM Marc Bergevin all but confirmed the worst for Canadiens captain Shea Weber.