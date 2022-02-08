Why Ark Innovation ETF stocks are getting pummeled in 2022

Devan Burris and Jared Blikre
·3 min read

Investors in the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) have been fed through the wringer this year, as Cathie Wood's flagship disruption fund is already down 22% — whipsawing investors in both directions.

Of the 44 components of the fund, including Tesla (TSLA), Shopify (SHOP), Zoom Video (ZM), none are currently up on the year — leaving investors to lick their wounds. Since the ARKK topped out just shy of $160 nearly one year ago, rallies have become increasingly short-lived — such as last week's flashy three-day rally that was mostly erased the following two days.

The largest ARKK component, Tesla, is a relative outperformer — down only 13% this year. Due to its $927 billion market capitalization — by far the largest stock in the ETF — Tesla has been masking the poor performance of most of the smaller components. Tesla is holding onto gains of 71% from its 2021 low — the third largest such gain behind Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) (up 119%) and 3D Systems (DDD) (up 74%).

Looking inside the ETF, the average component is down 25% in 2022 (median 23%), with TuSimple (TSP), Berkeley Lights (BLI), and Skillz (SKLZ) getting roughly cut in half. Berkley and Skillz are both down over 90% from their 2021 peaks. The average ARKK component is down 63% from its 2021 high (median 65%) and up 22% (15% median) from its 2021 low.

Bigger names aren't necessarily immune from heavy selling. One of the 16 tech names in the fund, e-commerce company Shopify, has plunged 36% this year. It's also 50% off from its record high last year — taking its market cap down to $110 billion. Spotify (SPOT), a $34 billion company, topped out in February 2021. The stock has lost a quarter of its value this year and is off 55% from its peak.

The average ARKK tech component is down 59% (median 60%) from its 2021 peak but up 19% (12% median) from its low. Health care components slightly outnumber tech, with 17 names, which are down an average of 68% (69% median) from their recent highs and up 22% (16% median) from their recent lows.

ARKK holds only one financial stock under the The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) system, Robinhood (HOOD). Woods famously began acquiring Robinhood stock on its IPO day in July 2021. Recently, HOOD has been hitting all-time lows into the end of January, and is currently down 82% from its post-IPO high of $85.00. Another hotly anticipated 2021 IPO, Roblox (RBLX), benefitted from a surge in buying activity in November but has since given up all those gains. It's now down 55% from its high, trading near its all-time low.

Short sellers of funds managed by Ark Investment Management, including ARKK, have taken advantage of the structural weakness in high growth names, netting nearly $1 billion in January alone, which is more than the shorts made in all of 2021, according to S3 Partners.

The Ark Innovation ETF still maintains assets of $12 billion, down a quarter, or $4 billion, from year-end 2021. But the biggest headwind facing ARKK may be a Federal Reserve determined to fight inflation by raising rates — beginning next month. With interest rates still near historic lows, companies that need debt financing to survive will face challenges and higher interest expense if and when the Fed acts as it has signaled.

A recent Deutsche Bank analysis reveals 62.5% of ARKK stocks aren't making enough profits to cover their interest payments. "25 of ARKK's 40 stock holdings (49.8% of NAV) had higher net interest expense than their operating profit in their latest filings," the firm wrote in a client note.

Jared Blikre is an anchor and reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him @SPYJared.

market
Sign up for Yahoo Finance Plus

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. banks outlook positive with loan growth and rate hikes in view

    While U.S. bank stocks had a rocky start to the year, investors and analysts see accelerating loan growth and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes boosting the sector. And while net interest income, the difference between the rates banks charge for loans and what they pay out for deposits, weakened during the pandemic, this is expected to change in 2022 with interest rate increases, which the Fed is aiming to use to help tame runaway inflation. After rallying in 2021 and early 2022, the S&P 500 bank index tumbled 15% from its record high last month as rising expenses and weak trading revenue at firms including JPMorgan sent investors fleeing.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft Regroup As Uptrend Looks To Firm Up

    As the stock market uptrend looks to gain traction, Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft challenge trendlines and moving averages.

  • Carrier shares up premarket after earnings top estimates

    Carrier Global Corp. shares rose 1.3% premarket Tuesday, after the heating and cooling equipment maker beat estimates for the fourth quarter. Palm Beach, Fla.-based Carrier posted net income of $324 million, or 36 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $884 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 44 cents, ahead of the 39 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $5.133 billion from $4.594 billion, also ahead the $4.817 billion FactSet consensus.

  • Cathie Wood Ventures Into Private Equity. What It Means for Investors.

    The ARK Venture Fund will focus on disruptive companies. It differs from ARK's other funds in that investors will only be able to withdraw money periodically.

  • How Likely Is It For Bitcoin to Hit $200K in 2022?

    Bitcoin soared above $44,300 Monday, confirming a break above its 2-month downtrend. David Stryzewski, CEO of financial advisor Sound Planning Group, discusses the potential macro factors moving bitcoin's prices and the wider markets higher. "It's very possible [BTC] could go up to $200,000," he said. Plus, his take on BTC's divergence from tech stocks and why he "loves" Ethereum.

  • NXP Semiconductors' (NASDAQ:NXPI) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.84

    NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s ( NASDAQ:NXPI ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.84 on 6th of April. The announced payment...

  • Down to the wire: Deer hunter bags Yazoo County 150-class buck in final minutes of season

    A pivotal point in a month-long hunt for a big Yazoo County buck came when a hunter forgot about his bow and left it at a stand.

  • BP lifts FTSE 100 as it cashes in on energy price hike

    Shares in BP soared over 2% on Tuesday morning in London, providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100.

  • Pfizer stock falls after profit beats but revenue misses, even as COVID-19 vaccine sales of $12.5 billion top forecasts

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. sank 2.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue more than doubled but missed forecasts. The company also provided a full-year outlook that was below analyst projections, but raised its sales guidance for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE . Net income jumped to $3.39 billion, or 59 cents a share, from $847 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding n

  • Cathie Wood's Ark plans to launch new fund that invests in private innovation companies

    Cathie Wood is doubling down on her conviction in disruptive innovation — but this time, with a different approach.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures waver as investors await more earnings results, inflation data

    Contracts on Wall Street’s key benchmarks traded near breakeven early Tuesday after U.S. stocks closed lower to start the week in a choppy session wrought by mixed corporate earnings and renewed Federal Reserve worries ahead of a fresh inflation report due out Thursday.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Amazon Prime Memberships Will Soon Cost $139 a Year. Here Are 5 Ways to Get a Discount

    An Amazon Prime membership will soon cost more. Here are some ways to save money on the cost of a membership.