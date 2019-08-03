Why Aro Granite Industries Limited’s (NSE:AROGRANITE) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Aro Granite Industries Limited (NSE:AROGRANITE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Aro Granite Industries:

0.087 = ₹176m ÷ (₹3.4b - ₹1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Aro Granite Industries has an ROCE of 8.7%.

View our latest analysis for Aro Granite Industries

Does Aro Granite Industries Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Aro Granite Industries's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Building industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Aro Granite Industries's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Aro Granite Industries's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:AROGRANITE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 3rd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Aro Granite Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Aro Granite Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Aro Granite Industries has total liabilities of ₹1.4b and total assets of ₹3.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Aro Granite Industries's ROCE is concerning.