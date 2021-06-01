Here’s Why Artisan Partners Became Optimistic in EOG Resources (EOG)

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its "Artisan Value Fund" first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.78% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 10.76% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 10.75% by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the first quarter of 2021, all below the Russell 1000® Value Index that delivered an 11.26% return, but outperforming the Russell 1000® Index that gained 5.91% in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Artisan Partners, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG), and shared their insights on the company. EOG Resources, Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based energy company that currently has a $46.8 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, EOG delivered a 61.10% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 55.07%. As of May 28, 2021, the stock closed at $80.34 per share.

Here is what Artisan Partners has to say about EOG Resources, Inc. in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"EOG Resources is a US shale-focused E&P firm. The business enjoys a low-cost production position and a strong balance sheet which enabled the company to increase production capabilities during the downturn. As energy prices recover and the industry adjusts to the new supply and demand dynamics, investors have begun to appreciate the earnings power of the business. EOG’s management also focuses on return on investment capital and cash flow generation, which are distinguishing factors from most of their competition. We believe EOG has the right combination of a high-quality management team and access to low cost reserves to thrive."

Our calculations show that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, EOG Resources, Inc. was in 30 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 45 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. EOG delivered a 23.64% return in the past 3 months.

