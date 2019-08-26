Why Ascopiave S.p.A. (BIT:ASC) Could Be Your Next Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which do not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Ascopiave S.p.A. (BIT:ASC), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Ascopiave here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past year, ASC has grown its earnings by 51%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did ASC outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Gas Utilities industry expansion, which generated a 11% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. ASC's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that ASC manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ASC's has produced operating cash levels of 0.22x total debt over the past year, which implies that ASC's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

BIT:ASC Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

