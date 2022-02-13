Why Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£64.50 and falling to the lows of UK£49.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ashtead Group's current trading price of UK£49.69 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ashtead Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Ashtead Group?

Ashtead Group is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ashtead Group’s ratio of 26.42x is above its peer average of 19.73x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Ashtead Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ashtead Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ashtead Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AHT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AHT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AHT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AHT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ashtead Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ashtead Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

