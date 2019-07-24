Why Asiaray Media Group Limited's (HKG:1993) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Asiaray Media Group Limited's (HKG:1993), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Asiaray Media Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 29.79. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$29.79 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Asiaray Media Group:

P/E of 29.79 = HK$4.16 ÷ HK$0.14 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Asiaray Media Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.3) for companies in the media industry is lower than Asiaray Media Group's P/E.

That means that the market expects Asiaray Media Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that Asiaray Media Group grew EPS by a stonking 38% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 19% a year, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Asiaray Media Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Asiaray Media Group holds net cash of HK$117m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Asiaray Media Group's P/E Ratio

Asiaray Media Group's P/E is 29.8 which is above average (10.6) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Asiaray Media Group to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.