Why Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

I've been keeping an eye on Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ASPIRE has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive history of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Aspire Global here.

Solid track record and good value

ASPIRE delivered a bottom-line expansion of 99% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 43% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company. ASPIRE is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ASPIRE appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.95x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

OM:ASPIRE Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

ASPIRE's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if ASPIRE's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the hospitality industry, ASPIRE is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that ASPIRE's price is currently discounted.

OM:ASPIRE Intrinsic value, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

