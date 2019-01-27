Here’s why Aspocomp Group Oyj’s (HEL:ACG1V) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Aspocomp Group Oyj (HEL:ACG1V) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aspocomp Group Oyj:

0.11 = €684k ÷ (€22m – €4.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Aspocomp Group Oyj has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Aspocomp Group Oyj’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Aspocomp Group Oyj’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Electronic industry average of 25%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from Aspocomp Group Oyj’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Aspocomp Group Oyj delivered an ROCE of 11%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Aspocomp Group Oyj.

Aspocomp Group Oyj’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aspocomp Group Oyj has total liabilities of €4.7m and total assets of €22m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Aspocomp Group Oyj’s ROCE

Overall, Aspocomp Group Oyj has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.