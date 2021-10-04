Why Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£20.81 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£17.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' current trading price of UK£18.30 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings

What is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings worth?

According to my valuation model, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 15.50% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £15.84, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 96% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AML’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AML, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

