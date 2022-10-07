Here’s Why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Benefited in the Second Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers Capital discussed stocks like AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is a biopharmaceutical company. On October 5, 2022, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) stock closed at $56.73 per share. One-month return of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was -5.17% and its shares lost 5.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a market capitalization of $172.477 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) benefited from the same-industry rotation into pharmaceuticals. The company also reported strong clinical data for a new drug to treat breast cancer.”

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 47 hedge fund portfolios held AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) at the end of the second quarter which was 45 in the previous quarter.

