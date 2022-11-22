Here’s Why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Declined in the Third Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is a global biopharmaceutical company. On November 18, 2022, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) stock closed at $65.07 per share. One-month return of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was 18.37% and its shares gained 14.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a market capitalization of $201.654 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s relatively high exposure to international end markets and foreign currencies in the face of rising global macroeconomic concerns drove stock underperformance. Increasing industry focus on over-the-counter drug litigation, where the company has modest exposure, also may have weighed on shares."

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 44 hedge fund portfolios held AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 47 in the previous quarter.

