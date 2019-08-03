Why ATEME SA (EPA:ATEME) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

I've been keeping an eye on ATEME SA (EPA:ATEME) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ATEME has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on ATEME here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to ATEME is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 48% which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 27% over the next couple of years. ATEME's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that ATEME manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ATEME seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.83x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ENXTPA:ATEME Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019 More

