Why Audinate Group Limited’s (ASX:AD8) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we are going to look at Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Audinate Group:

0.0084 = AU$346k ÷ (AU$47m - AU$5.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Audinate Group has an ROCE of 0.8%.

Does Audinate Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Audinate Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electronic industry average of 4.7%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Audinate Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.3% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Audinate Group has an ROCE of 0.8%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how Audinate Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:AD8 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 11th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Audinate Group.

How Audinate Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Audinate Group has total liabilities of AU$5.3m and total assets of AU$47m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.