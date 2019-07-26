Why I Like Aumann AG (FRA:AAG)

Aumann AG (FRA:AAG) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of AAG, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Aumann here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

AAG delivered a bottom-line expansion of 35% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did AAG outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a -1.3% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! AAG is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that AAG manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. AAG appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.59x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

DB:AAG Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Aumann, I've compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

