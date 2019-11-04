Why AURES Technologies S.A.'s (EPA:AURS) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use AURES Technologies S.A.'s (EPA:AURS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, AURES Technologies's P/E ratio is 17.41. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AURES Technologies:

P/E of 17.41 = €20.05 ÷ €1.15 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does AURES Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that AURES Technologies has a higher P/E than the average (15.7) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

ENXTPA:AURS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that AURES Technologies shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

AURES Technologies's earnings per share fell by 50% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does AURES Technologies's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

AURES Technologies's net debt is 5.4% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On AURES Technologies's P/E Ratio

AURES Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is fairly close to the FR market average of 17.3. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.