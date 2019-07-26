Why We Like Aurionpro Solutions Limited’s (NSE:AURIONPRO) 13% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Aurionpro Solutions Limited (NSE:AURIONPRO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Aurionpro Solutions:

0.13 = ₹798m ÷ (₹9.2b - ₹3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Aurionpro Solutions has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Aurionpro Solutions Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Aurionpro Solutions's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.8% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Aurionpro Solutions's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Aurionpro Solutions's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:AURIONPRO Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Aurionpro Solutions? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Aurionpro Solutions's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Aurionpro Solutions has total assets of ₹9.2b and current liabilities of ₹3.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Aurionpro Solutions's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

Our Take On Aurionpro Solutions's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there.