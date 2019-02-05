Why Aurora Cannabis Beats Apple in 1 Intriguing Way

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is something of a giant among marijuana stocks. It ranks among the top three largest marijuana stocks by market cap. Aurora claims the largest production capacity in the cannabis industry. The company's global reach is greater than that of most of its rivals.

Compared to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), though, Aurora Cannabis is more like a flea than a giant. Apple's market cap is more than 100 times greater than Aurora's. The technology leader made enough in profit last quarter to buy two companies the size of Aurora Cannabis and still have nearly $5 billion left over.

But there's one area in which Aurora Cannabis is beating Apple right now. What is it -- and could it actually mean that Aurora Cannabis is a better stock to buy than Apple?

Marijuana leaf in front of a green apple. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Tops on Robinhood

Robinhood came out of nowhere in 2013 to become one of the most heavily used online trading platforms. The differentiator for Robinhood is that it doesn't charge commissions on stock trades. Robinhood's free trading has especially appealed to millennial investors.

Markets Insider has been closely tracking the data from trading on the Robinhood app. Until Nov. 8, 2018, one stock stood above all others in popularity among the young investors that used Robinhood. That stock was Apple.

But Apple no longer holds the top spot on Robinhood. It's now in second place in terms of ownership. Which stock is No. 1? You guessed it -- Aurora Cannabis.

Markets Insider writer Ethel Jiang wrote last week that 247,517 Robinhood users owned Aurora Cannabis shares. This number reflected a jump of 20,000 shareholders from the previous week. By comparison, 237,050 Robinhood users owned Apple.

Why Aurora beat Apple

It's not shocking that Apple was dethroned. But for a Canadian marijuana stock to soar to No. 1 among Robinhood users is pretty surprising. Why do millennial investors appear to like Aurora Cannabis so much?

One factor to consider is that millennials support marijuana legalization more than any other age demographic. Americans support the legalization of pot more than ever before, with Gallup finding that 66% of all U.S. adults surveyed were in favor of legalizing marijuana. But the level of support jumped to 78% among respondents between the ages of 18 and 34.

Of course, greater support for marijuana legalization wouldn't automatically translate to millennials pouring their money into Aurora Cannabis. However, investors of any age like tremendous growth prospects -- and the cannabis industry certainly appears to have such prospects.

But why did Aurora Cannabis and not one of a long list of other hot marijuana stocks beat out Apple? Aurora benefited from a couple of developments in the last few months of 2018 that increased its exposure among investors likely to use Robinhood.

One was the rumor that circulated in September that Coca-Cola could be interested in making a deal with Aurora Cannabis. No such deal materialized, but the stories generated a lot of interest in Aurora. Another development was that Aurora began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2018, making the stock more readily available to U.S. investors.

There's also the possibility that Aurora's lack of a partnership with a big company outside of the cannabis industry could be working in its favor. Millennial investors could think that a deal is bound to happen sooner or later and will provide a big boost for Aurora's share price.