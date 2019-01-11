Why AusNet Services Ltd’s (ASX:AST) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll look at AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for AusNet Services:

0.061 = AU$717m ÷ (AU$12b – AU$896m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, AusNet Services has an ROCE of 6.1%.

Does AusNet Services Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, AusNet Services’s ROCE appears to be around the 5.6% average of the Electric Utilities industry. Separate from how AusNet Services stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for AusNet Services.

AusNet Services’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

AusNet Services has total liabilities of AU$896m and total assets of AU$12b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.2% of its total assets. AusNet Services has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.

What We Can Learn From AusNet Services’s ROCE

AusNet Services looks like an ok business, but on this analysis it is not at the top of our buy list. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

