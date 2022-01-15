Why Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Could Be Worth Watching

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$334 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$250. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Autodesk's current trading price of US$259 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Autodesk’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Autodesk worth?

Good news, investors! Autodesk is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $325.45, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Autodesk’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Autodesk look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Autodesk's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ADSK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADSK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADSK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Autodesk has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Autodesk, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

