Why Autoline Industries Limited’s (NSE:AUTOIND) CEO Pay Matters To You

Umesh Chavan has been the CEO of Autoline Industries Limited (NSE:AUTOIND) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Umesh Chavan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Autoline Industries Limited has a market capitalization of ₹1.4b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹6.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹6.0m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

As you can see, Umesh Chavan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Autoline Industries Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Autoline Industries has changed from year to year.

Is Autoline Industries Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Autoline Industries Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 14% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 27% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Autoline Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Autoline Industries Limited for providing a total return of 44% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Autoline Industries Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if Autoline Industries insiders are buying or selling shares.

