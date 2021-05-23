Why automakers are naming vehicles after American destinations, like Santa Cruz, Telluride, Taos

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·5 min read

You can surf the waves in Santa Cruz, California, check out the art galleries in Taos, New Mexico, or ski the slopes in Telluride, Colorado.

Or you can buy new vehicles named after those U.S. destinations.

Lately, automakers have been turning to real-life American hotspots – often associated with an active lifestyle – to serve as the names of new vehicles. Look no further than the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Volkswagen Taos and the Kia Telluride.

“They’re trying to conjure up an image,” says Michelle Krebs, executive auto analyst at car-buying site Autotrader. “When you hear Telluride, you get this picture of mountains and terrain that’s outdoorsy. They’re also names that are familiar.”

It’s not a brand-new idea. You’ve been able to buy the Chevrolet Malibu and the Chevrolet Colorado for years.

But a flurry of recent naming announcements comes as automakers are apparently running out of “real words” that haven’t already been trademarked, says Karl Brauer, auto analyst at iSeeCars.com.

This is a key reason why automakers have been reviving long-dead vehicle names in droves, like the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, the Toyota Supra, the Ford Bronco and the Land Rover Defender.

“It’s tough to find (names) that haven’t already been reserved or purchased, so to speak, and licensed by a car company,” Brauer said.

But if they don’t have a suitable name sitting on the shelf, what do they do? Their options typically come down to:

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
The Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

1. Make up a word or misspell one intentionally.

This strategy has been popular for a while. Case in point: the Subaru Crosstrek, the Chevrolet Trax, the Hyundai Elantra and the Volkswagen Tiguan. Those are not words.

More recently, Hyundai debuted a new car called the Ioniq, which comes in electric and plug-in hybrid versions. It's supposed to be a combination of "ion" and "unique."

Making up a word is one way to make sure you can secure the trademark. But there’s a serious risk it will come across as silly, so automakers need to be careful about this route.

BMW 330i
BMW 330i

2. String together random letters and numbers.

Known in the industry as the “alphanumeric” naming strategy, this is particularly popular among luxury automakers. Witness the numerous vehicles with names like the BMW 330i, the Infiniti QX80 or the Lexus RX 350. Typically, the larger the number, the larger the vehicle.

But this strategy has fallen out of favor among some automakers in recent years.

Ford, for example, earned praise from critics for abandoning names like the MKZ for its Lincoln vehicles. The brand chose instead to use memorable names like the Aviator and Nautilus.

The alphanumeric naming strategy often doesn’t resonate with consumers in a distracted world, analysts say.

“I have a hard time keeping track of all the names,” Krebs says.

3. Name the vehicle after a destination Americans perceive as glamorous, idyllic or enticing in some other way.

Hence, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which was revealed in April. Its namesake is a scenic town located on the Pacific Coast of California with a notable boardwalk, vintage carousel, shops and omnipresent beach life.

No better lifestyle to associate with Hyundai’s new compact SUV-pickup combination, which is aiming to lure buyers who don’t need the girth of a full-size pickup but would like the utility of a small open bed.

Naming the vehicle after Santa Cruz sends “laid-back” vibes associated with the lifestyle of a surfer, says Ivan Drury, an analyst at car-research site Edmunds.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, a combination SUV-pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, a combination SUV-pickup.

It sends a message that Santa Cruz buyers are “not towing 10,000 pounds behind us with barrels of hay,” Drury said. “There’s a longboard and a shortboard back there.”

Indeed, the brand chose Santa Cruz because “its outdoor-oriented lifestyle focused on surfing, mountain biking and appreciation of outdoor pursuits reflects many lifestyle qualities” of the vehicle's target buyer, Hyundai spokesman Derek Joyce said in an email.

When vehicle names go awry

While “Santa Cruz” may resonate, naming a vehicle after a place can go wrong quickly.

Drury pointed to the Chevy Malibu, which, well, doesn’t generate the same kind of beach vibes as it was perhaps meant to when it first launched. It’s a midsize car that’s struggling to stay alive as Americans shift to SUVs like the Taos and Telluride.

“Malibu has probably gone too far away from its original intent,” Drury says, suggesting that shoppers don't associate the Chevy ride with the beach.

When Volkswagen revealed the 2022 Taos crossover in September 2020, the automaker hailed the small New Mexico town’s heritage as a home to Native American people for a thousand years, as well as its community of artists, nearby skiing and beautiful landscapes, including the Rio Grande Gorge.

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos crossover was named after Taos, New Mexico.
The 2022 Volkswagen Taos crossover was named after Taos, New Mexico.

The sweet spot for automakers could be picking names that they’ve used before that also bear the name of a location.

For example, analysts have speculated that Subaru could resurrect its Baja pickup-utility combo, named after the northwestern Mexican peninsula along the Pacific.

Just as in real estate, picking the right name for a vehicle comes down to location, location, location.

So don’t expect automakers to name their vehicles after anywhere nondescript or forgettable or motionless. They tend to pick places associated with an active, hip lifestyle, such as surfing, skiing or hiking.

“There is no couch potato car,” Krebs jokes.

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hyundai Santa Cruz, Kia Telluride: Automakers name cars after places

Recommended Stories

  • Top Pharmaceutical Companies in India

    In this article we will take a look at the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in India. You can skip our detailed analysis of the pharma industry’s outlook for 2021, and some of the major growth catalysts for pharmaceutical stocks, and go directly to the Top 5 Pharmaceutical Companies in India. Since late 2019, after the […]

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • 'The biggest TV I've ever bought...stunning!': Amazon slashed $500 off this big, beautiful 86-inch Samsung 4K TV

    Go big: Score this incredible 86-inch stunner before it sells out — it's under $1,700!

  • Changi Airport worker helping South Asia family likely led to COVID cluster: CAG

    The initial transmission of COVID-19 in the Changi Airport cluster may have occurred through an airport worker who was helping a family from South Asia, who arrived in Singapore on 29 April and were subsequently found to be infected.

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz putting mobility on display at OTAs

    Carson Wentz is showing off plenty of mobility.

  • Serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philadelphia region: Police

    HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Philly police are searching for a man accused of following multiple women home and in some cases sexually assaulting them.

  • The US Federal Reserve begins looking into its own digital currency

    The US Federal Reserve is took a step toward developing a digital currency as it announced plans to publish a research paper on the subject.

  • Humans suck even worse than we thought, study finds

    If you’re a human — and if you’re not, how are you reading this? — you’ve probably come to terms with the fact that you’re part of the problem. Earth is headed toward a cliff and the overwhelming majority of very smart people who study our planet say it’s because we can’t stop messing things …

  • Israel's Gaza challenge: stopping metal tubes turning into rockets

    The Israel-Hamas conflict that ended with a ceasefire on Friday showed the Palestinian group's ability to build an arsenal of home-made rockets largely with civilian materials and Iranian expertise, analysts and officials said, a feat it can likely replicate. The low cost of such arms and the need to rebuild Gaza leaves Israel and the international community with a quandary of how to meet Gazans' basic needs yet keep ordinary items such as pipes, sugar and concrete from being put to military uses. Current and former officials see no easy answers, saying it is all but impossible to seal off even a relatively small area such as Gaza and to prevent goods for reconstruction from being turned into locally-made rockets.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients

    Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the "potential adverse event", the committee said. It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation. Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he said: "Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk." The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, although it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30. Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two. Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • Pro golfer Rickie Fowler said the intensity of practice rounds with Michael Jordan helped him prepare for the PGA Championship

    Rickie Fowler prepped for the PGA Championship by playing with Michael Jordan at his golf course, nicknamed "Slaughterhouse 23."

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • A white Red Cross worker who was filmed gently cradling an exhausted African migrant says she's receiving abuse from far-right racists

    Luna Reyes, 20, was filmed embracing and physically calming a sobbing migrant who had swam from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave Ceuta.

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.