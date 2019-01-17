Why Automotive Axles Limited’s (NSE:AUTOAXLES) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll evaluate Automotive Axles Limited (NSE:AUTOAXLES) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Automotive Axles:

0.33 = ₹1.2b ÷ (₹8.1b – ₹3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Automotive Axles has an ROCE of 33%.

Does Automotive Axles Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Automotive Axles’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 17% average in the Auto Components industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Automotive Axles’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Automotive Axles’s ROCE appears to be 33%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 16%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Automotive Axles.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Automotive Axles’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Automotive Axles has total liabilities of ₹3.1b and total assets of ₹8.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. Automotive Axles has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.