Why Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Could Be Worth Watching

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$217 and falling to the lows of US$159. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Avery Dennison's current trading price of US$173 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Avery Dennison’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Avery Dennison still cheap?

Great news for investors – Avery Dennison is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $251.06, but it is currently trading at US$173 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Avery Dennison’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Avery Dennison look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Avery Dennison. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AVY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVY for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AVY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Avery Dennison you should know about.

