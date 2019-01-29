Why Avidly Oyj (HEL:AVIDLY) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

I’ve been keeping an eye on Avidly Oyj (HEL:AVIDLY) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe AVIDLY has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Avidly Oyj here.

Reasonable growth potential with adequate balance sheet

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than AVIDLY, with its expected earinngs growth of 36%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to more than double over the next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. AVIDLY’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that AVIDLY has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. AVIDLY’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps AVIDLY expand.

HLSE:AVIDLY Future Profit January 29th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Avidly Oyj, I’ve put together three key factors you should further examine:

Historical Performance: What has AVIDLY’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is AVIDLY worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AVIDLY is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of AVIDLY? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



