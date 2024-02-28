Why axing the non-dom status is no silver bullet

To the Treasury, raiding non-doms might seem like a popular way to raise a few billion pounds. But the reality is more complicated.

Tax experts have previously warned that scrapping the “non-dom” status could backfire and end up costing Britain more in the long run.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is understood to be considering axing the controversial “non-domiciled” rules in next week’s Budget.

The regime allows foreigners who reside in the UK to avoid paying the Treasury tax on their overseas income for their first seven years in the country.

Ending the regime would raise an estimated £3.6bn in tax for the Treasury, according to a report by the University of Warwick and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The researchers estimated that non-doms hold £10.9bn in income and gains overseas which could be brought into the scope of the UK’s tax system if the regime was scrapped.

However, experts warned that doing away with the generous tax break could drive non-doms to pack their bags and head elsewhere.

A small number of people claim non-dom status and yet this group pays a relatively significant amount of tax.

According to HM Revenue and Customs, only 55,200 taxpayers claimed to be non-domiciled in 2022, representing 0.08pc of the UK population.

Of these, 37,000 non-doms claiming the “remittance basis” paid over £6bn in tax in 2020-21.

Claiming the remittance basis means they pay tax only on income and gains brought into the UK, rather than earnings accrued and held overseas. Non-doms can enjoy this benefit for free for seven years, after which they must pay an annual fee of £30,000 to continue enjoying this tax arrangement.

This rises to £60,000 if they have been in the UK for at least 12 of the previous 14 tax years

Rachel de Souza, of tax firm RSM, has said that the Government would be relying on “a very small number of non-doms” to pay the estimated £3.2bn.

There are concerns that scrapping favourable tax treatment for these individuals could drive top workers out of the City.

Previous reforms to the status also give an insight into how non-doms could respond to the scheme’s abolition.

In 2017, the Government decided the non-dom status could not be held permanently. According to research by the University of Warwick, taxable income from non-doms subsequently rose 40pc.

However, the researchers found the proportion abandoning their UK tax resident status also increased – from around 4pc in 2016 to 10pc in 2018.

This does not necessarily mean those individuals cut all ties with the country, although it is likely thousands departed.

Nevertheless, the figures raise concerns that if status were scrapped altogether, it could lead to even larger proportions of non-doms leaving the country, and taking their wealth with them.

Dan Neidle, of Tax Policy Associates, has argued that high-earning non-doms will find other ways to protect their assets.

“If all we do is end the non-dom rules, then the very wealthy, and very well-advised, will be surprisingly unaffected. Why?

Because they’ll have put their offshore assets into offshore trusts.”

The non-dom status was first introduced in 1799 to protect those with foreign property from Britain’s wartime taxes.

It has been hotly debated ever since. In 1988, the Inland Revenue published a consultation document on the treatment of non-doms. However, its proposals were rejected by then Financial Secretary Norman Lamont.

He said in the 1989 Budget: “The United Kingdom derives considerable benefit from people who come here from overseas to carry on business and other activities. We have no wish to see them leave.”

Since 2008, the rules around non-doms have been tightened up. Former chancellor Alistair Darling announced the £30,000 charge and in 2017 the Government limited the remittance basis to those who have been UK residents for no more than 12 of the previous 15 years.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously pledged to scrap non-dom tax breaks if Labour won the next election.

But more recently, the party has rowed back on this pledge. Instead, it has been considering cutting the length of time people can claim non-dom status down to four years.

Recommended

Labour is coming for your wealth – here's where to escape their taxes

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.