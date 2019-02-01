Why AXT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXTI) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Today we are going to look at AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for AXT:

0.085 = US$13m ÷ (US$220m – US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, AXT has an ROCE of 8.5%.

Does AXT Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, AXT’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 15% average reported by the Semiconductor industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how AXT stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

AXT reported an ROCE of 8.5% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for AXT.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect AXT’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

AXT has total assets of US$220m and current liabilities of US$25m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.