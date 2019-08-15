Why Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.’s (SGX:BBW) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Azeus Systems Holdings:

0.20 = HK$21m ÷ (HK$144m - HK$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Azeus Systems Holdings has an ROCE of 20%.

Is Azeus Systems Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Azeus Systems Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Azeus Systems Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Azeus Systems Holdings delivered an ROCE of 20%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how Azeus Systems Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SGX:BBW Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Azeus Systems Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Azeus Systems Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Azeus Systems Holdings has total liabilities of HK$39m and total assets of HK$144m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.