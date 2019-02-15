Why Azimut Holding S.p.A. (BIT:AZM) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

There is a lot to be liked about Azimut Holding S.p.A. (BIT:AZM) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company is currently worth €1.7b, and now yields roughly 8.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Azimut Holding in more detail.

View our latest analysis for Azimut Holding

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

BIT:AZM Historical Dividend Yield February 15th 19 More

How well does Azimut Holding fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 79% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect AZM’s payout to remain around the same level at 79% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 8.3%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to €1.21 in the upcoming year.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although AZM’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Azimut Holding generates a yield of 8.5%, which is high for Capital Markets stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Azimut Holding is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three important aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AZM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AZM’s outlook. Valuation: What is AZM worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AZM is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



