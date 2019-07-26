Kris Osborn

Security,

Nothing like it--and coming soon.

Why the B-21 Stealth Bomber Could Be a the Ultimate Game Changer

The Air Force appears to have completed its Critical Design Review of the emerging B-21 bomber, inspiring confidence and optimism that a new-generation of stealth will be ready for war by the mid-2020s, and beyond. The apparent program progress did, at very least, raise the question as to whether to new bomber could be an important element of the service's "faster" acquisition strategy.

Now, according to a report in Air Force Magazine --This faster plan is happening. The B-21's arrival has been accelerated from the mid 2020s to 2021.

"The new B-21 Raider stealth bomber is making good progress and should fly in December 2021, USAF Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen “Seve” Wilson said July 24. Wilson, speaking at an AFA Mitchell Institute event in Washington, D.C., said the service continues to analyze its capacity for long-range strike," Air Force Magazine writes (John Tirpak)

Although acquisition and schedule specifics are typically not discussed regarding the B-21 program, the Air Force's 2018 Acquisition Annual Report does mention "bomber" in the context of its accelerated acquisition strategy. Senior Air Force officials have told Warrior Maven that the Critical Design Review has been underway, and in recent months (former) Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters the aircraft appears to be on track for the 2020s. While the B-21 is certainly not a program on which the Air Force would cut corners or "speed" up prematurely, the broader service emphasis upon a less-bureaucratic prototpying and development, it seems feasible, did impact the new stealth bomber.

From the Air Force Acquisition Report:

