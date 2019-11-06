Why B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s (LON:BME) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s (LON:BME), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is B&M European Value Retail's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 18.39. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.4%.

View our latest analysis for B&M European Value Retail

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for B&M European Value Retail:

P/E of 18.39 = £3.77 ÷ £0.21 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does B&M European Value Retail's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.0) for companies in the multiline retail industry is lower than B&M European Value Retail's P/E.

LSE:BME Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that B&M European Value Retail shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

B&M European Value Retail increased earnings per share by an impressive 10% over the last twelve months. And it has improved its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last three years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does B&M European Value Retail's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

B&M European Value Retail's net debt is 16% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On B&M European Value Retail's P/E Ratio

B&M European Value Retail trades on a P/E ratio of 18.4, which is above its market average of 16.9. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio.