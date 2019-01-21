Why You Should Like B3 Consulting Group AB (publ)’s (STO:B3) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate B3 Consulting Group AB (publ) (STO:B3) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for B3 Consulting Group:

0.29 = kr37m ÷ (kr380m – kr201m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, B3 Consulting Group has an ROCE of 29%.

See our latest analysis for B3 Consulting Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is B3 Consulting Group’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that B3 Consulting Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 24% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, B3 Consulting Group’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

B3 Consulting Group’s current ROCE of 29% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 50% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

OM:B3 Last Perf January 21st 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do B3 Consulting Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

B3 Consulting Group has total assets of kr380m and current liabilities of kr201m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 53% of its total assets. B3 Consulting Group boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.