Why Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. BHGE is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Baker Hughes a GE here.

Adequate balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than BHGE, with its expected earinngs growth of 44%, bolstered by its outstanding cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will more than double over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. BHGE’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 20%, BHGE’s debt level is reasonable. This implies that BHGE has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt.

NYSE:BHGE Future Profit January 2nd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Baker Hughes a GE, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has BHGE’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is BHGE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BHGE is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of BHGE? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



