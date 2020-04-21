Why The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Could Be Worth Watching

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bancorp’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Bancorp

What's the opportunity in Bancorp?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.96x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.9x, which means if you buy Bancorp today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Bancorp should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Bancorp’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bancorp?

NasdaqGS:TBBK Past and Future Earnings April 21st 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Bancorp’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TBBK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TBBK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TBBK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TBBK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bancorp. You can find everything you need to know about Bancorp in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Bancorp, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.