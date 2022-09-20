Here’s Why Baron Funds Invested in Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Income Fund (the “Fund”) declined 18.43% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, modestly underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”), which declined 17.16%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1977, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is a Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based real estate investment trust company with a $26.2 billion market capitalization. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) delivered a -18.76% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 2.27%. The stock closed at $184.19 per share on September 16, 2022. Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Following a sharp correction in its share price during the second quarter, we acquired shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. This REIT has assembled the second-largest self-storage portfolio in the country and has the largest portfolio of third-party managed self-storage facilities. In our opinion, Extra Space’s management team is excellent. Over the last decade, management has delivered strong occupancy gains, rent growth, and expense control that has led to a cost of capital advantage relative to its peers. Management has capitalized on its cost of capital advantage by tripling its owned self-storage count since 2010. We believe the long-term growth opportunity for the company remains strong."

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com Our calculations show that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 29 funds in the previous quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) delivered a 15.50% return in the past 3 months.In August 2022, we published an article that includes Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in 5 Best Warehouse and Self-Storage Stocks to Buy. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

