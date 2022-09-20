Here’s Why Baron Funds Remains Optimistic in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Income Fund (the “Fund”) declined 18.43% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, modestly underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”), which declined 17.16%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2009, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust company with a $2.3 billion market capitalization. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) delivered a -21.68% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.41%. The stock closed at $17.52 per share on September 16, 2022.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a premier hotel REIT with 55 hotels across 16 urban and resort markets. At its recent share price of only $17, the company is valued at more than a 40% discount to management’s estimate of the low end of the company’s net asset value which is $30. We have high regard for CEO Jon Bortz. On June 29, Jon acquired shares in the company at similar levels to the current price."

Our calculations show that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was in 20 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 16 funds in the previous quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) delivered a -2.23% return in the past 3 months.

