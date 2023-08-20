Why basking sharks are more like great whites than we thought

A basking shark filter feeding in plankton around Coll in the Inner Hebrides - Alexander Mustard

Basking sharks are warm-blooded creatures like the Great White and the Megalodon, scientists have discovered.

Most fish are cold blooded and have an internal temperature akin to that of the water they swim in, while some apex predators have warm blood which gives them an edge when hunting for food because it allows them to move more quickly.

However, a study by Irish scientists has found the gentile basking shark also has a warm core temperature, surprising the experts.

An international team led by Trinity College Dublin researchers has now shown the plankton-feeding basking sharks are regional endotherms, like the Great White.

“It’s a bit like suddenly finding that cows have wings,” said study senior author Dr Nicholas Payne, assistant professor in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences.

Study lead author Haley Dolton said: “The basking shark is a shining example of how little we know about shark species in general.

“That we still have lots to uncover about the second biggest fish in the world – such a huge, just highlights the challenge facing researchers to gather what they can about species to aid in effective conservation strategies.”

The research team, which also included scientists from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the University of Southampton, analysed the remains of dead basking sharks that washed up on British and Irish beaches.

Cruise-swimming muscles

They found that the sharks have cruise-swimming muscles located deep inside their bodies similar to white sharks and tunas. In most fish these “red” muscles are found toward the outside of the body.

The researchers also discovered basking sharks have strong muscular hearts that probably help generate high blood pressures and flows.

The team recorded the body temperatures of some 26 feet (7.9 metres) long basking sharks off the coast of County Cork with tags that measured muscle temperature and dropped off after 12 hours.

The findings, published in the journal Endangered Species Research, revealed that basking shark muscles are consistently warmer than the water they swim in.

“These results cast an interesting new light on our perception of form versus function in fishes because until now we thought regional endothermy was only found in apex predatory species living at high positions in the marine food web,” said Dr Payne.

“Now we have found a species that grazes on tiny plankton but also shares those rather uncommon regional endotherm features, so we might have to adjust our assumptions about the advantages of such physiological innovations for these animals.”

